Doja Cat unleashed her third studio album Planet Her today (June 25). The highly anticipated project includes guest appearances from The Weekend, Young Thug, Ariana Grande, JID, and SZA. The singer-rapper released the visual for the album's next single "You Alright" with The Weeknd alongside the release of the project.

Of course, such a glamorous production deserves an equally lavish celebration. The "Streets" artist threw a release party for Planet Her in Los Angeles, inviting a slew of famous guests like Saweetie, Chloe Bailey, Ryan Destiny, Normani, and more. Keep reading to check out some of the sexy looks pulled off by party attendees.

Normani looked breathtaking in a sheer getup that left little to the imagination. She paired the mesh dress with matching blue lingerie underneath, completing the sexy look with black heels and gold jewels and earrings.

Chloe Bailey also donned a sultry mesh outfit, preferring to rock a yellow sheer jumpsuit with matching lingerie underneath leaving little to the imagination. She completed her look with a yellow purse and gold heels and hoops.

Elsewhere, Ryan Destiny wore an orange body-hugging dress, while Saweetie donned a sexy criss-cross black bodycon dress that exposed her toned legs.

Doja herself rocked a burlesque-inspired look, donning a white corset and midi skirt. Check out more shots of party-goers and their luxurious looks for the Planet Her release event.



Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Ketel One Botanical

Of course, be sure to check out the album if you haven't already.