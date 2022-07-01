It's Chloe Bailey's 24th birthday, and in her usual fashion, the R&B songstresses dropped off a sweet (and sultry) photo dump to commemorate the special occasion, posing alongside a larger-than-life cake in pretty purple two-piece set and a pair of matching heels.

"Happy Birthday to meeee," she wrote in the caption. "Grateful for another year #24." While friends like the Clermont twins, Reginae Carter, Megan Thee Stallion, little sister Halle Bailey, and La La Anthony all dropped by the comment section to wish her well, others – like a rumoured old flame – shared heartfelt tributes on their Instagram Stories.

As The Shade Room reports, soccer player Memphis Depay made sure to wish Bailey well today, nearly a year after the "Do It" singer shut down romance rumours about them last summer.

On his Story, the 28-year-old shared a photo of the birthday girl holding up a jersey of her own out on the field. "Happy Birthday Queen," he began. "This is only the beginning, the world ain't ready. Love you," along with a purple heart emoji.

In the past, Bailey has shown love to the Dutch athlete on his own big day, and back in January, he posted a photo of them in the studio together.





While nothing has been officially confirmed by either pair, it's worth noting that Depay was previously briefly engaged to model Lori Harvey, prompting many to point out that his taste in women is immaculate.

When she was shutting down the gossip last August, the "Have Mercy" hitmaker made it clear that her loyalties lie to her career. "Honestly, I don’t. I can’t talk to multiple people at one time like that. I just don’t have it in me. I can’t do it. I cannot," she told fans on Instagram Live at the time.

"I don’t know if it’s the Cancer in me, but right now, it’s my music. Music is my man. I come home to him every single night, and I love it. He’s faithful to me. He loves me. He makes me promises he can keep. We are making our dreams come true together. So I’m in love. I’m in love right now with music."

Check out Chloe Bailey's 24th birthday photos below, and tap back in with HNHH later for any updates on her rumoured romance with Memphis Depay.





