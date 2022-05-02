Chloe Bailey says that she saw Gunna's interview on The Breakfast Club, earlier this year, during which he blushed when asked about his relationship with Bailey. The "Treat Me" singer discussed her friendship with Gunna during her own appearance on the show, Monday.

"They had you linked to Gunna," Charlamagne told Bailey. "You saw Gunna up here blushing?"

"Yeah, I saw," she admitted laughing. "He's a good friend and I'm happy with the music we did together and that's what that was."



Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Bailey and Gunna have been rumored to be dating for months, but they've routinely claimed to just be friends. The two collaborated together for "you & me" from Gunna's new album DS4EVER.

"Stop, stop, stop, stop," Gunna when asked about Bailey during his appearance on The Breakfast Club. "It was the tongue for me, it was, it really was. But I didn't know her [when I posted that]. And I wasn't-- okay, I kind of was shooting my shot a little bit. It was a shot. It was a game, it's a common game. I wanted to take her somewhere cool, not just out to the studio. We stopped at the game right fast."

Later in Bailey's interview, she discussed her upcoming debut solo album, confirming that the project is nearly finished.

"I'm creating every day still to see if it's missing that little thing, but yea it's getting mixed right now and everything," she explained. "It hasn't been turned in. It's getting the final mixes and features and all that good stuff."

Bailey says she'll be dropping a couple more singles before fans can hear the full effort.

Check out Bailey's appearance on The Breakfast Club below.