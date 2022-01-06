After having an unforgettable year that taught her the importance of "falling and getting the f*ck back up," Chlöe is already making a big splash in 2022. Earlier this week, rumors about the Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, and producer being romantically linked to Gunna ramped back up again after the two were seen holding hands leaving a Los Angeles Lakers game.

Chlöe is set to appear on the Atlanta rapper's forthcoming album DS4EVER, but before fans get their first taste of the two artists' musical chemistry, the Ungodly Hour singer has hit Instagram to share a stunning — albeit borderline NSFW — photo dump.



Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In her latest photos — which were taken by Los Angeles-based photographer Julian Dakdouk — Chlöe sports an all-leather outfit that consists of black underwear, an intricate and shiny black bralette of sorts, long skin-tight gloves that stretch along her forearm, and astonishing platformed thigh-high boots.

The multi-hyphenate didn't reveal the inspiration behind her latest round of sultry photos, but she did take a moment to leave an inspirational caption for her fans, saying, "express yourselfff."

Check out the photos from Chlöe's steamy leather photoshoot here, and let us know in the comments if you're feeling the "Have Mercy" artist's latest look.