This has been a successful solo season for Chlöe Bailey, but we still have yet to receive her official debut. Fans aren't too worried about its arrival now that the "Have Mercy" hitmaker is teasing her next single. We recently received "Treat Me," another racy track from the Chloe x Halle star, and just ahead of its arrival, Chlöe confirmed that her album was completed.

"I don’t control dates or anything, but just know i’m super proud of this project. it means absolutely everything to me," she tweeted back in March. "I'm so happy right now. I haven’t been that active and i miss you guys every single day, but just wanted to check in so you know i’m working and making everything special for y’all."



Amy Sussman / Staff / Getty Images

This evening (May 17), Chlöe returned with teasers of several songs that are in the running to become her next single. "Which song should I drop next? [eyeball emojis]," she wrote in the caption to her Livestream. The choices were "For The Night," "Suprise," and "Cheat Back"—all R&B bangers that her fans were begging to hear full versions of.

As fans gave their votes as to which song reigned victoriously, they also jumped in with their feature choices. Chlöe has yet to even share the record's title let alone her collaborations, but we're sure we will hear much more in the weeks to come.

Check out Chlöe's songs below and let us know which one you're vibing with.