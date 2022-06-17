Chlöe Gets Hot & Heavy With Her Man In Visual To "Surprise"

Right on time, Chlöe has returned with another R&B banger. The singer has already shared two solo singles, "Have Mercy" and "Treat Me," and on Friday (June 17), she's back with "Surprise." Chlöe prepared her fans for this release by teasing it on social media with a shirtless pose, and along with its arrival comes a coupled-up music video that is both sweet and sexy.

The track itself centers on Chlöe wanting to show her man just how much she appreciates him, and with lyrics like "pull my panties to the side," we know this one will be on bedroom playlists worldwide. The singer previously shared that her official solo debut studio album is already completed, so hopefully, the release of "Surprise" is a hint of a release date announcement sometime soon.

While we wait, stream "Surprise" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

You like the way that I ride (Yeah)

Give you a piece of the pie (Yeah)

You say that you could just stay up

And eat it all mornin' and into the night (Yeah, yeah)

You know I never get tired (Yeah, yeah)