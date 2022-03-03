Chlöe Bailey posted a trailer of her newest single "Treat Me," letting fans know it's "coming soon."

Following the release of her debut solo single "Have Mercy," Chlöe gave fans a 25-second teaser of her new song. "Pre-save link in bio," the singer wrote.

For the past few days, Bailey has been teasing the release of the news. She posted a tweet on February 23, with seven diamond emojis that led fans to question if the seven diamonds meant "seven days until [the] announcement." It looks like they were right.

Many celebrities and fans commented revealing their excitement about the new song. Sister Halle Bailey even took to the comments, cheering her collaborator on, "woo !!!!!!! they not ready!!!!!!!!!"

Chlöe also posted an Instagram carousel showing off the work of her stylist, William Ylvisaker. With nearly every inch of her body bedazzled, she made sure to tag her whole creative team: David Velasquez, Fesa Nu, Julian Dakdouk, and Andrew Makadsi.

While Chlöe is still making music with her sister as the duo Chlöe X Halle, the two have both been building their career as solo artists. Their most recent release together was their cover of "Waterfalls" by TLC.

Check out Chlöe's Instagram posts below. Let us know if you're excited to hear what else she has up her sleeve.

