This week, we've received tons of new music from the stars of R&B which, naturally, has been highlighted on this playlist. Here's your breakdown:

Chlöe x Halle have been captivating the globe with projects like The Kids Are Alright and Ungodly Hour. And while they are biological sisters, they're both slowly embarking on their own journeys as solo artist. This week, Chlöe dropped off her debut solo single, "Have Mercy." Produced by Murda Beatz, Chlöe's upbeat anthem is an absolute smash. It was only necessary we included it on this week's playlist.

Dreamville's Ari Lennox also slid through with a brand new single this week titled, "Pressure." The Dreamville artist's latest single arrives after collaborating with Queen Naija on "Set Him Up." Hopefully, these two new singles are a sign that a follow-up to Shea Butter Baby is on the way soon.

We also have two new cuts from Yebba who followed up her stunning appearance on Drake's CLB with the release of Dawn. "Love Came Down" and "Stand" were necessary inclusions on this week's playlist.