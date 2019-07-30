Going to Chipotle on a budget isn't always the most satisfying, especially when guacamole is an extra two bucks. But thankfully, their pulling a solid for customers this week. In celebration of National Avocado Day, Chipotle is offering a one-time-only offer of guacamole at no extra cost. National Avocado Day lands tomorrow (July 31st). Customers can get their free guac by ordering any regular-priced entree item through the Chipotle app or online. Unfortunately, you can't just walk into the store and demand for free guac -- well, you can, it just might not work out the same way it would if you ordered online.

While Chipotle's celebrating National Avocado Day with free guac for the squad, they're not the only restaurant celebrating the holiday. Carl's Jr. also has a special way of celebrating National Avocado Day. The fast-food restaurant is offering to fly out one follower and a friend to the land of avocados, Los Angeles, for the "ultimate avocado brunch" at a Carl's Jr. location which will be revealed closer to the date. In addition, Carl's Jr. is launching a Guacanmole Double Cheeseburger which runs for $2.99. The limited-edition burger will be available up until October and consists of two beef patties, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, and pepper-jack cheese in between two toasted buns.

Keep your eyes peeled for more deals for National Avocado Day.