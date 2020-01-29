Chipotle will forever find their way into some sort of controversy. The latest controversy associated with the company is related to its Massachusetts locations. According to NBC, Chipotle has been fined over $1.3 million after they were cited with 13,253 child labor law violations in the state of Massachusetts.

The company has been facing scrutiny from the state's attorney's office who claimed that they violated child labor laws at over 50 locations in the state on a regular basis. Specifically, the state's attorney's office said that there were teenagers under the age of 18 working without the proper permits. They also said the teens would be forced into working late shifts with many of them clocking too many hours.

"Chipotle is a major national restaurant chain that employs thousands of young people across the country and it has a duty to ensure minors are safe working in its restaurants," Attorney General Maura Healey said in the statement. "We hope these citations send a message to other fast food chains and restaurants that they cannot violate our child labor laws and put young people at risk."

Chipotle, however, has now made a new record because of their violations. The state revealed that this is the largest child labor penalty in history.

On top of the fine, Chipotle now has to also cough up an additional $500K for youth programs that will train and educate minors of the rules of the child labor laws.