Chipotle isn't an official sponsor of the NBA, but that isn't going to stop them from promoting some free giveaways throughout the "men's professional basketball championship series" between the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors.

Chipotle announced today that they'll be giving away up to one million dollars worth of free burritos, but you'll need to listen closely for every time an announcer says the word "Free" during the broadcast. After which, the @ChipotleTweets twitter account will send out a limited, unique code for the chance to redeem a free burrito.

Free throws. Free agent. Cutting away to get free. All of this means free burritos. Every time an on-air announcer says the word "free" during the official coverage of the men's professional basketball championship series, Chipotle will be "freeting": live Tweeting a unique code good for the chance to score a free burrito from @chipotletweets. Each mention of "free" in the first half of each game results in up to 500 free burritos. Each mention of "free" in the second half results in up to 1000 free burritos. Viewers and Tweeters will need to be on the offense as the code will only be valid to the first 500 (in the first half) or 1000 (in the second half) mobile users to text the correct code to 888222. Ordinary text and data rates will apply. The promotion will be limited to the first 20 on-air mentions of "free" during each game.

In addition to the burrito giveaway, Chipotle will also be offering free delivery through the series: every day from Thursday, 5/30 to Sunday, 6/9 as well as Monday, 6/10, Thursday, 6/13 and Saturday, 6/16 if the series goes that far. This applies to all orders $10 or more ($200 max) via the Chipotle app, Chipotle.com and through DoorDash.

Game 1 of the 2019 NBA Finals, airing on ABC, is set to tipoff at 9:00pm ET on Thursday night in Toronto.