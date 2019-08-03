mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Chip Slays His "Daily Duppy" Session With GRM Daily

August 03, 2019 15:25
Daily Duppy
Chip

Chip's "Daily Duppy" checks in at a World-level.


In what is quickly becoming a UK staple, GRM Daily has opened its doors to Chip for his inaugural "Daily Duppy" session. Formerly known as Chipmunk when he debuted as a teenager, Chip has risen to become a polarizing figure, much like Tory Lanez over in North America. It's happened countless times: Chip gets challenged by a by his peer due to his flashy demeanor.

They, his opponents, size him up thinking he can't and won't punch over his weight, lyrically-speaking. Little do they know, Chip's been doing this rap thing for a decade, so when the gauntlet drops, he's all game. His recent showing on "Daily Duppy" is a good example of what foot soldier gets up to when motivated/ when a rapper feels inspired, in whatever fashion he deems acceptable. Check out the freestyle session and hit us with your thoughts in the comment section below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Best friend moved to LA, said he saw the bigger picture and he ain't on the mic, he trappin'
I ain't oblivious to scales in the room
Boy  it's piff when I spit off the scale when I boom
Big Chip got the wave, you got the plague, I pray please God keep us out the same rooms.

- Chip 

