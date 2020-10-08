Chip Sends Shots At Stormzy On "Flowers"

Despite being one of the biggest stars in the UK music scene, Stormzy's roots in grime still peak out at random points. Earlier this year, Storm was trading barbs with someone he once called a mentor, Wiley, and now, it appears that he's beef with Chip has formed a life of its own. Chip fired back at Stormzy with his latest offering, "Flowers." Returning to his original form, Chip goes in on Stormzy over a heavy grime instrumental picking apart details of their friendship gone awry.

The feud between the two seemingly began in the midst of Wiley's feud with Stormzy when the UK rapper went on wax declaring himself the King Of Grime. Chip's "WAZE" single with Skepta and Young Adz included what many perceived to be veiled shots before Storm sent a few of his own subliminal on Dutchavelli and Tion Wayne's "I Dunno."

Quotable Lyrics

Know your role, know your lane, furthermore, stay in your place

They coulda done a Gucci Mane, if we was ever in The States

I would rather fill a page than tell my n***a fill his gauge

'Cause trust me, I prefer it when he's here, don't want him in a cage

