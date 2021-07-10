Chip Returns Fire After Stormzy's Subliminals On "CLASH?"

You know how the rap game goes: there's a 24-hour timer ticking to respond to a diss track. It seems that the same goes for the world of grime where battle MCing remains the core of the culture. Chip might be one of the most versatile MCs in the UK scene but he's continuously shown that he's a grime MC, first and foremost. That aspect of his artistry popped out this weekend with a new single.

Stormzy had a few subliminal shots for Chip on Dave's recently released, "Clash." Now, Chip is returning fire with his latest release. On "Clash?," Chip reignites his feud with Stormzy and hits him with a barrage of disses while showcasing his inept skillset as an MC.

Check the song out below.

Quotable Lyrics

Can't lie I can't teach you about drillings

But - I'll teach you about Grime

Having none, not from one

Anyone, everyone

Let him indirect on your song

