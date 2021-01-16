mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Chip Is Back At Stormzy's Neck With "10 Commandments"

Aron A.
January 16, 2021 13:00
343 Views
00
1
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

10 Commandments
Chip

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Chip doesn't hold his tongue on his latest send for Stormzy.


The past year has been massive for Stormzy. The 27-year-old grime MC has been riding high off of the release of his 2019 sophomore album, though it didn't arrive without controversy. Several people have been going to war with Stormz including Chip who's currently on his third diss track. Earlier today, he released his latest single, "10 Commandments" off of his forthcoming project, Snakes & Ladders. This marks the third diss towards Stormzy, though this one is arguably the harshest. "Yo, one minute you're on home invasions/ Next minute you're at strangers, paintin'/ Like, why you love going peoples houses? Yo, tahn up in ya yard, you paigon," he raps.

An interesting observation, Chip's takes on Stormzy with bits of humor and vicious bars. Check it out below.

Quotable Lyrics
You got that contradictory flow
One minute it's "Fuck the government, fuck Boris"
Next minute you're tellin' people "vote"
Boy, you're not a Christian, you're a fraud
Crucify him, praise the Lord

Chip
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  1
  343
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Chip Stormzy
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Chip Is Back At Stormzy's Neck With "10 Commandments"
00
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject