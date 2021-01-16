Chip Is Back At Stormzy's Neck With "10 Commandments"

The past year has been massive for Stormzy. The 27-year-old grime MC has been riding high off of the release of his 2019 sophomore album, though it didn't arrive without controversy. Several people have been going to war with Stormz including Chip who's currently on his third diss track. Earlier today, he released his latest single, "10 Commandments" off of his forthcoming project, Snakes & Ladders. This marks the third diss towards Stormzy, though this one is arguably the harshest. "Yo, one minute you're on home invasions/ Next minute you're at strangers, paintin'/ Like, why you love going peoples houses? Yo, tahn up in ya yard, you paigon," he raps.

An interesting observation, Chip's takes on Stormzy with bits of humor and vicious bars. Check it out below.

Quotable Lyrics

You got that contradictory flow

One minute it's "Fuck the government, fuck Boris"

Next minute you're tellin' people "vote"

Boy, you're not a Christian, you're a fraud

Crucify him, praise the Lord