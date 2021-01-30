mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Chip Enlists Headie One, Young M.A. & More On "Snakes & Ladders"

Aron A.
January 30, 2021 12:36
Snakes & Ladders
Chip

UK's Chip returns with his 11th mixtape.


Chip's had a strong grip on the UK rap game for 10+ years. From the days of Chipmunk, to subsequently shortening his name under the guidance of T.I., he's come a long way from his teenage years when he was just getting introduced to the game. And if there's one thing we're certain of from the past decade of his career, it's that Chip can't run out of bars.

After heavy anticipation, Chip returned with the release of his latest body of work, Snakes & Ladders. The new project is 21 songs in length with a run time of over one hour. Over the course of the project, he enlists a slew of collaborators to keep things exciting including Young M.A., Headie One, Tiwa Savage, Mavado, and more.

 

