mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Chip Drowns Out The BS On Hypnotic New Song "Sparko"

Aron A.
November 27, 2019 15:18
220 Views
21
1
CoverCover

Sparko
Chip

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
67% (3)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Chip returns with a big zoot on "Sparko."


It looks like Chip is readying the release of his next project. The U.K. rapper returned this week with his new single, "Sparko," his first single of the year. The song arrived on his 28th birthday, but he isn't popping bottles on this one. "Sparko" is one for the smokers. Over hypnotic production that is reminiscent of Wiz' Kush & OJ, the rapper details the high life as he lists off some of his favorite strains.

2019 marked the 10 year anniversary of his debut album, I Am Chipmunk. The rapper has since released three other projects including 2018's Ten10. The rapper announced that he's getting ready to release a new project but it's unclear whether he plans on dropping it this year. 

Keep your eyes peeled and check his new song below.

Quotable Lyrics
Used to smoke amnesia, had to leave that in the past
Might forget your birthday, still remember all my bars
Women like weed, got different flavors on me, dawg
Crush that, strap that, light that, bark up

Chip
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  2  1
  1
  220
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Chip new single new track new song
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Chip Drowns Out The BS On Hypnotic New Song "Sparko"
21
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject