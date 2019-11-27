Chip Drowns Out The BS On Hypnotic New Song "Sparko"

It looks like Chip is readying the release of his next project. The U.K. rapper returned this week with his new single, "Sparko," his first single of the year. The song arrived on his 28th birthday, but he isn't popping bottles on this one. "Sparko" is one for the smokers. Over hypnotic production that is reminiscent of Wiz' Kush & OJ, the rapper details the high life as he lists off some of his favorite strains.

2019 marked the 10 year anniversary of his debut album, I Am Chipmunk. The rapper has since released three other projects including 2018's Ten10. The rapper announced that he's getting ready to release a new project but it's unclear whether he plans on dropping it this year.

Keep your eyes peeled and check his new song below.

Quotable Lyrics

Used to smoke amnesia, had to leave that in the past

Might forget your birthday, still remember all my bars

Women like weed, got different flavors on me, dawg

Crush that, strap that, light that, bark up