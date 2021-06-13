ChinoCappin Is Back With "F*CC It, BaCC To BasiCs"

Chino Cappin has been a rising star out of Georgia who is on the cusp of blowing up. The Fort Valley, GA artist has been showcasing his R&B sensibilities with the attitude of a rapper, breeding a unique concoction of soulful music rooted in his experiences. As fans anticipate new music from Chino, he returned this week with his latest body of work, F*CC It, BaCC To BasiCs. The DJ Spinz-hosted project is a quick six-tracks in total that kicks off with Chino Cappin's remix of Moneybagg Yo's hit record, "Wockesha." One of the songs is an interlude, courtesy of Nash B.

If you haven't checked out Chino Cappin, his latest project is an excellent entry point to his music. Check out the project below.