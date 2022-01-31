Chino Cappin’ Shares New Album, "Permanently Scarred"

Georgia's Chino Cappin’ is kicking off 2022 with a new album, Permanently Scarred. The project sees Cappin' team up with Jacquees, PopLord, and more across the 15-song tracklist.

Cappin' returns to the melodic trap sound that made his last album, Ladders, so well-received. Throughout the project, he hits on several topics, such as his troubled past on “Been A Minute” as well as the title track, or drug use on "Ed Edd Eddy."

Check out Permanently Scarred below.

Tracklist:

1. Been A Minute

2. Permanently Scarred

3. Toxic

4. Runnin'

5. Ed Edd Eddy (feat. 21 Lil Harold)

6. Demon

7. Inside Ya Head

8. Money Crazy (feat. PopLord)

9. Til' The Morning

10. Morning Prayer

11. Say My Name

12. Last Time (feat. PopLord)

13. Disrespectful (feat. Jacquees)

14. Where You At

15. Letting You Go