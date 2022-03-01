Chingy hasn't necessarily released any music within the past decade that was necessarily memorable. However, the rapper became a trending topic over the past few days after an executive at Estée Lauder was fired. If you haven't heard, John Demsey, a senior executive at the brand, was removed from his position after sharing an offensive Sesame Streetmeme that included the N-word. Not just that but it also made reference to Chingy.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Demsey has since apologized, claiming that he didn't read the meme before sharing it on his Instagram page. Per HipHopDX, Chingy later chimed with a note of positivity, claiming that he didn't regard the meme as offensive or racist. "I can tell you wurr jus trying to be hip like the kids today an it jus came out the wrong way. I didn’t see it as being a racial slurr either my brother. I love you guys products always have and I hope you keep yurr job my man," he commented.

Chingy continued to trend on Twitter afterward, so he addressed the matter once and for all in a post on his Instagram page. "Y’all wanna know what I’m doing while everybody’s gossiping, talking about I’m trending around the world over some stuff that I’m not even concerned about and didn’t take to heart,” he said. “That didn’t mean much to me because I think it was just an honest mistake that the guy made," he continued as he sat with his daughter. He showed love to John Demsey, once again, before reiterating that he didn't take offense to the post.

Check out his comments below.





[Via]