Chinese Kitty Reps NYC On Her New Project "SMD"

Chinese Kitty's claim to fame was on Love & Hip-Hop but she's successfully transitioned away from the reality show limelight and into her place in the rap game. The Queens-bred rapper has been dropping banger after banger in the past two months with singles like, "TOP BITCH" with Lightskin Keisha and "BEEN POPPIN." On Friday, she unveiled her latest project, SMD in full. The 13-song project showcases Kitty's sharp flow and undeniable presence on the mic as a bubble female rapper that's bound to break beyond her underground buzz.

SMD includes the aforementioned singles but it isn't overflooded with features. Kitty taps some heavyweights for some assistance. French Montana and Fivio Foreign join her on "LIT BITCH" while Dave East and Chanel assist on the album's closer, "Ride."

Check out the latest from Chinese Kitty below.