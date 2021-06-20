Chinese Kitty Can't Stop, Won't Stop On "BEEN POPPIN"

The rise in female rap in the past few years has added a new sense of excitement to the rap game. While many of them are bubbling beyond their underground buzz, there are a few that are on the cusp of having their big break. Chinese Kitty has certainly been among those who have been delivering a steady stream of quality music and fans are excited to finally receive a follow-up to 2019's Kitty Bands.

This week, Kitty returned with a brand new record titled, "BEEN POPPIN." The "On Me" rapper tackles the breezy production as she preaches about her hustle and her trajectory. Kitty delivers a more laid-back, pensive flow before the drums kick in and her flow tightens up.

The latest release from Kitty follows last week's "TOP BITCH" with Lightskin Keisha.

Peep the latest from Chinese Kitty below.

Quotable Lyrics

Got Chanel on my feet, I drip when I wanna

Got my A Game on, I see through the drama

Yeah n***as, they be blind, they see what they wanna

'Bout my business and my bread, I get it from mama

