Chinese Kitty & LightSkinKeisha Team Up For "TOP B*TCH"

On Friday, June 11th, Chinese Kitty released her new track with fellow female rapper LightSkinKeisha. Chinese Kitty andLightSkinKeisha both trade braggadocious verses as they detail their steez and assert their queen status'. "Hit it one time, ain't no coming back/ The only time you see me is coming is when I'm coming for them racks," Chinese Kitty raps on the record.

(Brian Ach/Getty Images)

Kitty's new release is a perfect anthem for the upcoming hot girl summer. It's got that windows-down feel to it that stems from its icy trap production.

Earlier this year, Chinese Kitty dropped the visuals for her single "On Three." LightSkinKeisha isn't lacking, either. Just three weeks ago, she released the official music video for her single "Drama."

Peep the collab below.

Quotable Lyrics

Bitch I been on fire and I came to make it hot

Got these n***as askin' when my OnlyFans drop

N***as want to try and f*ck but this pussy cost a lot

Bangin' body bitches, me and Kitty, we on top