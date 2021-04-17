mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

ChillPill, Cousin Stizz, YBN Nahmir & Teejayx6 Shine On "Moonwalk"

Alexander Cole
April 17, 2021 15:27
78 Views
00
0
Image via ChillPillImage via ChillPill
Image via ChillPill

Moonwalk
ChillPill Feat. YBN Nahmir, Teejayx6 & Cousin Stizz

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

ChillPill enlisted Cousin Stizz, YBN Nahmir, and Teejayx6 for his new track "Moonwalk."


Producer ChillPill has been developing an impressive portfolio as of late and if you've been listening to his music, then you would know that he can come through with a plethora of different styles. On his latest song "Moonwalk," ChillPill demonstrates his artistry by delivering a song that features three very different artists in Cousin Stizz, YBN Nahmir, and Teejayx6.

The production is hard-hitting as one would expect, all while all three artists give us their best versions of themselves. While speaking about the song, ChillPill said he wanted to give off a cipher-type vibe and that is exactly what he accomplishes here. The lyrics from all of these artists are playful and overall, it's a dope effort that you should definitely check out.

You can stream the song, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Gucci on the seat bitch
Watch out, Watch out, when you see it
I be low, I be creepin'
And my dogs and we all like demons

ChillPill
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  78
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
ChillPill YBN Nahmir Teejayx6 Cousin Stizz new song new music moonwalk
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS ChillPill, Cousin Stizz, YBN Nahmir & Teejayx6 Shine On "Moonwalk"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject