ChillPill, Cousin Stizz, YBN Nahmir & Teejayx6 Shine On "Moonwalk"

Producer ChillPill has been developing an impressive portfolio as of late and if you've been listening to his music, then you would know that he can come through with a plethora of different styles. On his latest song "Moonwalk," ChillPill demonstrates his artistry by delivering a song that features three very different artists in Cousin Stizz, YBN Nahmir, and Teejayx6.

The production is hard-hitting as one would expect, all while all three artists give us their best versions of themselves. While speaking about the song, ChillPill said he wanted to give off a cipher-type vibe and that is exactly what he accomplishes here. The lyrics from all of these artists are playful and overall, it's a dope effort that you should definitely check out.

You can stream the song, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Gucci on the seat bitch

Watch out, Watch out, when you see it

I be low, I be creepin'

And my dogs and we all like demons