The witch is back. Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina took the popular 90s sitcom and morphed it into an entertaining thriller. Starring Kiernan Shipka as the teenage witch Sabrina, the third season of the show is ready to make its debut. Netflix released a new trailer for the series, which gives fans a glimpse at life for the eponymous character.

In the trailer for the third season, Sabrina is plagued by the fact her boyfriend Nick sacrificed himself to the fiery depths of hell in order to stop Lucifer himself. Sabrina and her friends decide that they need to save Nick, which involves a plan where Sabrina would become the queen of hell. That sounds like a very horrific job title. Nick is currently possessed by Lucifer, which means a battle for the vacated throne of hell will be underway. Hell is under new management, and Sabrina is ready to make create a clean slate after she attempts to defeat Caliban. New characters appear in the trailer in the form of cult-like Midsommar looking hipsters and old friends make a brief appearance in the trailer as well. Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season three is set to premiere on January 24.