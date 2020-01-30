Childish Major Shares Music Video For New Song Feat. BEAM, "Dem Know"

Hot off celebrating his Grammy nomination for his contributions to Dreamville's Revenge of the Dreamers III, Childish Major is jumping back to his solo pursuits. Well, not entirely solo. His new song, "Dem Know", seeks assistance from BEAM for a dancehall-inflected hook.

Childish Major and BEAM make for a perfect match as they are both multi-hyphenate artists who deserve your close attention in 2020. While both of these guys have been around for some time now, collaborating with some of the biggest names in the industry, they're shifting their focuses to being recognized for work released under their own names. Last year, Childish Major dropped his LP, Dirt Road Diamond, and BEAM dropped his debut EP, 95. Both of these projects showcased an impressive range of styles from artists who excel at singing, rapping and producing.

Along with the release of "Dem Know", Childish Major announced that he will be accompanying YBN Cordae on his European tour. Check out the dates below.

Quotable Lyrics

I’m that n**** telling all the kids to look up

New school wagon, she driving, I got my foot up

Leg hanging out the window, you ain’t got these

To top me, you gotta know somebody or have green