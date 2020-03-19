Childish Major Doubts That His Girl Is Wifey Material On "Wife You"

Childish Major puts al of his relationship doubts on the table in his most recent single of the year, "Wife You." The multi-hyphenate artist kicked off 2020 with the feel-good, dancehall track "Dem Know" featuring BEAM, followed by the slowed down "Shallow Dimes." Now, the Grammy-nominated producer/rapper/singer has dropped the latest cut from his string of releases, the contemplative "Wife You." On the track, Childish faces an internal battle over his woman's worth, unsure whether he could see himself marrying her. "How can I wife you when my ni*gas seen you naked?" he asks in the song. "How can I trust you when my ni*gas say don’t trust you?"

“This is a song that explores the balance between insecurities and valid questioning,” Childish explained in a press release. “Am I secure enough to be with this woman knowing her previous/current ways?” He illustrates this internal debate visually in the music video for the single, which shows his onscreen bride walking down the aisle. These shots are interspersed with scenes of her dancing on the pole at a strip club, while Childish and his friends watch. Give "Wife You" a listen and let us know what you think of this message.

Quotable Lyrics

And I don’ had a lot of missed calls on you

And that’s all on you, yeah yeah

You tryna be at my right side

But I don’t know your deal when it’s night time

And I don’t usually deal with the grapevine

But it’s all fine