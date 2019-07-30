Take some time today and get lost in Childish Gambino's beautiful collection of work. The man is truly unbelievable and although he's elevated himself to superstar status in the last few years, he still does not get enough credit. Donald Glover is a creative genius, impacting the world of film in 2019 through his Guava Island project and his starring role in The Lion King. Gambino is one of the busiest men in the industry right now, running press for The Lion King and touring at the same time. During his recent stop in Australia, the recording artist came through with a live cover of Garth Brooks' alter-ego Chris Gaines, singing a soulful version of "Lost In You" for a special radio performance.



Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Stopping by Triple J down under, Gambino sang a special "Like A Version" of "Lost In You." He has a knack for creating soulful, beautiful renditions of unexpected songs, this time diving deep into Garth Brooks' discography to find the perfect song from his alter-ego. Featuring a full group of backup vocalists, this video is truly must-watch if you're a fan of the artist.

We're hoping for some new music soon from Gambino, who continues to level up as a business mogul in his own right. Look out for all the moves he's making and take note.

