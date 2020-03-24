Donald Glover became one of the most sought after entertainers in Hollywood in the past few years but still, he's found time to make music under the moniker Childish Gambino. The anticipation for the follow-up to 2016's Awaken, My Love! has been real, though "This Is America" and "Feel Like Summer" held us over since 2018.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

On Sunday, his surprise new album 3.15.20 arrived on streaming platforms with no notice or acknowledgment really. The week prior to releasing the project, he debuted the project on his website but that was swiftly taken down. The peculiar roll-out could have played a factor in the project's first-week sales projections. According to Hits Daily Double, Childish Gambino's new project is currently pacing to sell 25-28K in its first week and aiming to debut at number 11 on the Billboard 200. Out of those numbers, 4-5k is likely to come from pure sales. This is a major drop from the first week sales for Awaken, My Love! which did 101K in its first week. However, Gambino did decide to release the project in the most unconventional manner in the midst of a pandemic.

The Weeknd's After Hours sales projections have increased with the possibility that he scores his largest debut to date, surpassing Beauty Behind The Madness. His new album is expected to sell 400-425K with 245-265K coming from pure sales.