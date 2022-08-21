Concluding a big week for R&B, which featured a hotly contested debate as to whether the genre is "dead," we're here to provide you with the best new tracks in HotNewHipHop's latest R&B Season playlist. Included in the new update are tracks from Tink and Muni Long, as well as Snoh Aalegra, bLAck pARty, and more.

As for Tink and Muni Long, their collaboration "Mine" makes the list. For Aalegra, she comes through with "DO 4 LOVE," while bLAck pARty's "I Love You More Than You Know," featuring Childish Gambino is also included.



Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images

Featured several times on the playlist is Chris Brown, who told people hating on modern R&B to "shut up" in a post on his Instagram Story, earlier this week.

"N****s are saying R&B is dead... Respectfully, shut up!" he wrote. "People nowadays want fast food instead of a real meal... DON'T BLAME THE REAL SINGERS OUT HERE [BECAUSE] WHAT CHANNELS DO PEOPLE HAVE TO SEE MUSIC VIDEOS?"

Diddy, who sparked the debate on Instagram Live, clarified that he meant no disrespect in a tweet on Saturday.

HotNewHipHop's other playlist, Fire Emoji, also received an update this week, featuring additions from Offset, Hit-Boy, Key Glock, and many more.

Check out the entirety of the latest R&B Season below.