The streets have been calling for NBA Youngboy's freedom, just as the Baton Rouge rapper's fans have been bombarding comment sections by writing, "YB Better." The rapper has faced accusations that he's been blackballed by the industry, which even 21 Savage corroborated in an interview with Akademiks. Still, there are plenty of artists who have still thrown their support behind him on social media and elsewhere.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Childish Gambino is not necessarily the most active person on social media but when he does the slightest thing, whether liking a photo or clicking the favorite button on a tweet, a lot of people do take notice. So, it didn't take long for people to notice that Donald Glover had changed his profile picture to a mugshot of NBA Youngboy with a beard.

On Friday, it was reported that NBA Youngboy had been granted bond with conditions including wearing an ankle monitor and practically being on house arrest in Utah. However, the rapper remains in custody over a pending firearm case in California. The rapper is expected to appear in court next week for the L.A. case. If he posts bond in L.A., then he will be able to be released on house arrest.

We'll keep you posted on more information on NBA Youngboy's case.