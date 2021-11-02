Fans of the Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars collective, Silk Sonic, have waited nearly a year for the duo to drop a full album.

After dropping "Leave The Door Open" back in March, Silk Sonic took the country by storm. With their single spending a couple of weeks at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, .Paak and Mars performed "Leave The Door Open" at The 63rd Grammy Awards, the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards and the 2021 BET Awards. The duo was everywhere all at once and left fans clamoring for more music.

Eventually, Silk Sonic announced that their full album, titled An Evening With Silk Sonic, would release on November 12, with another single called "Smokin Out The Window" dropping the week before, on November 5.

Bootsy Collins, who is slated to host An Evening With Silk Sonic, took to Instagram to celebrate the upcoming record, and revealed two potential features on the new album along the way.

Along with a photo of two children dressed as .Paak and Mars, Collins wrote, "Hey @brunomars & @anderson._paak I thought we were going to use the "Time Machine" after Nov.12th, once the Album's released?! No worries, it's already Nov.13th where I'm from, I got a lot of ur Fan's with me waiting on ur arrival. Get ur Order's in Silk-fa-Soni-Cations! Let's Go! Bootsy baby!!!"

However, the caption that currently appears on Instagram is edited. When Collins first posted the photo, they included the tags "@arianagrande" and "@donaldglover," but later removed them.

Whether Collins' inclusion of Grande and Glover (aka Childish Gambino) was by accident, or an intentional troll job, is unclear. Either way the excitement for Silk Sonic's debut album is palpable, and with both Grande and Glover boasting two of the most avid fanbases in contemporary music, their inclusion on An Evening With Silk Sonic would send the record to another stratosphere.

