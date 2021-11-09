Expectedly, more information regarding injuries sustained at Astroworld last week continues to pour in as millions of people mourn the tragedy. Travis Scott is feeling the severe consequences of his coveted event as the Houston Police as well as attendees share their stories. There were thousands of young people who were at the festival, and sadly, Stefania Okolie from ABC 13 Houston has reported that a nine-year-old is currently hospitalized from brain swelling.

Okolie shared a series of tweets stating that the young boy, Ezra Blount, was trampled at Astroworld and is currently "fighting for his life." He was with his father at the time.

"We have learned a 9 YO boy is fighting for his life at Texas Children’s Hospital after his family says he was trampled at #AstroWorld -child was on his dads shoulders during the crowd surge, his dad passed out from pressure, his son fell and concert goers trampled him," Okolie tweeted. She reportedly spoke with family members who say that a full recovery would be a "miracle."

"The 9 YO boy is in coma right now & brain swelling has gotten progressively worse today after he was trampled at #Astroworld .family does not want his name shared right now, but please lift this child in prayer. He didn’t deserve this. We hear from Grandfather at 5 @abc13houston." She later shared his name at the family's request.

We continue to hope for the speedy recovery of all injured during this tragic incident and offer our sincerest condolences to the families of those who lost loved ones. Read Okolie's tweets below.



Twitter



Twitter