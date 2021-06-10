On Thursday, tragedy struck at a Publix in Royal Palm Beach, Florida. Early in the afternoon, the Palm Beach County Sherriff's Office revealed via Twitter that there had been a fatal shooting inside of the grocery store.

"Detectives are investigating a shooting that took place INSIDE Publix in RPB," the Sherriff's Office wrote in their tweet. "Upon arrival deputies located three individuals deceased from gunshot wounds, one adult male, one adult female and one child. The shooter is one of the deceased. This was NOT an active shooter situation."

Palm Beach County Police did not confirm which of the deceased individuals was the shooter, but they did state that the shooter was indeed one of the deceased found upon arrival at the crime scene. Although the tragedy resulted in the death of a child, the situation reportedly did not escalate any further and injure any additional people.

According to CNN, detectives from the agency's violent crimes division are currently on the scene investigating.

The Publix at which the shooting occurred has reportedly declined to offer much detail to media outlets, but it is cooperating with local law enforcement. In a statement regarding the incident, the grocery store confirmed the shooting and said, "Our thoughts are with those who are impacted by this tragedy.

Stay tuned for more information as updates on this tragic story continue to roll in.

