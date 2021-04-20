Retirement is no longer on the table, at least for now, as Chika has given fans an update on how she's been feeling as of late. The Grammy-nominated rapper had fans concerned recently after she publicly shared her mental health struggles and frustrations with the industry. There was an outpouring of love and support for Chika, including kind words from Cardi B who urged the budding rapper not to retire after Chika announced she no longer wanted to work on her career.

Over the weekend, Chika returned to Twitter to share that she's decided not to retire from music while thanking those who have sent messages of positivity through this difficult time.



Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / Getty Images

"I am alive. I am okay," wrote Chika. "Thank you to everyone who has reached out to check in. It’s been a very intense week. I’m not retiring. After what I’ve endured in the past few days, I’m not ever allowing anything to stop me or almost take me from this ghetto ass earth." She added, "Thank you, @iamcardib for reaching out & showing such kindness to me in a time I don’t even think you knew was as serious as it was. You’ve always shown love to me & don’t think I could take that for granted. You’re appreciated."

The rapper also gave a middle finger to her haters after sharing that she would be taking a mental health break. "I will be stepping back from social media for the time being, whether that means silence or just having someone else post for me," Chika added. "I’m too valuable to be tampered with. And it took almost not being here to realize this internet shit isn’t worth it."

Elsewhere, Chika cleared up rumors of what led up to this most recent mental health bout and said it was more than just online trolls. "Last week was not simply a result of online bullying. i have been working through a rough patch in life that trolls did not cause," she revealed. "However, in one of my most vulnerable moments, i was submerged in messages encouraging me to take my life. I fought back and wished the same fate on those sending hate... I am fine and will be fine, I promise you."

We're happy to hear that she's prioritizing her health over all else and hope that others will be inspired to do the same, as well. Read through Chika's messages below.