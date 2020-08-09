Chika Thinks That "U Should"

Chika broke onto the scene two years ago when she freestyled over "Jesus Walks," and criticized Kanye West's support of Donald Trump. From there, she was able to keep the nation entertained with singles like “No Squares." Chika dropped off an EP, Industry Games, earlier this year, but now she's back with a new single.

"U Should" is a jazzy bop, that is both fun and inspirational. Chika croons over a silky guitar, making magic with the combined sound. "U Should" is a slow dance song that urges listeners to move on their impulses. This is the type of song you play on a Sunday morning. It's refreshing and joyous, making "U Should" a must add to the playlist.

Quotable Lyrics

Yeah, I'm always in the position

Of sipping my drink, tryna make a decision

Of how I can shoot my damn shot with precision

I swear that it's harder than what I envisioned

'Cause mama got ass for days

But hold herself well, she got class for days

