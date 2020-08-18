Chika Shares "My Power" Single From Netflix Film "Project Power"

Netflix has a new superhero film that fans can't stop talking about as they premiered Project Power just a few days ago. The movie has a star-studded cast that includes the likes of Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Machine Gun Kelly, and Courtney B. Vance, and over on the music front, they've tapped Chika to add her talents for the soundtrack. The Warner Records artist has impressed throughout her career, so it comes as no surprise that she once again delivers an applause-worthy track titled "My Power."

The single teeters on inspirational and motivational as Chika speaks of continuing to press forward despite opposition and finding strength within to persevere. Give "My Power" a few spins and once you're finished, check out Project Power over on Netflix and let us know what you think of the superhero flick.

Quotable Lyrics

Dare you to try and mess with me

I’m better as your friend and not an enemy

Disintegrate your clique 'cause what’s a tick next to a centipede

This crown is more dramatic than a pregnancy

I came into the world and now they cannot put an end to me