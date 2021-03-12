mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Chika Lights Up On "Once Upon a Time" EP Ft. BJ The Chicago Kid

Erika Marie
March 12, 2021 01:45
Once Upon A Time
Chika

The rapper once again flexes her lyrical game, this time on her new 6-track effort.


Days ahead of the 63rd Grammy Award ceremony, Chika returns with her EP, Once Upon a Time. The lyricist is celebrating her first nomination this year for Best New Artist, and as she awaits the news about who will take home the big win, the Alabama rapper shares her applause-worthy project. Chika has a reputation for being an emcee with a strong lyrical game, and with each release, fans and critics alike can't help but take notice.

Once Upon a Time follows Chika's 2020 featureless release Industry Games and she shows her growth on her latest. She opens with her BJ The Chicago Kid-assisted "Fairy Tales" that takes you on a harmonious R&B journey before quickly switching to a fast-flowing production. The EP only hosts that one feature as Chika holds things down solo, once again. Stream Once Upon a Time and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Fairy Tales ft. BJ The Chicago Kid
2. Hickory Dickory
3.Cinderella, Pt. 1
4. Cinderella, Pt. 2
5. FWB
6. Save You

