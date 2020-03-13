Chika Isn't Playing "Industry Games" On Her Featureless EP

She's refused to play by any established rules and has stayed determined to be true to herself, and that's made apparent on Chika's latest EP, Industry Games. The Alabama native became a viral sensation with her poetic flows that continuously circulated throughout social media, and it didn't take long for Chika to catch the ears of established emcees who welcomed her with open arms.

Industry Games finds the 22-year-old sounding as if she's a seasoned artist in the music game. The emcee shared her celebratory excitement about the release of her EP on Instagram when she wrote to her followers, "This is for everyone who has ever shared my sh*t online. who’ve liked videos, supported me, and WAITED for this sh*t. i love y’all. and it’s time. i give you: INDUSTRY GAMES." Give Industry Games a spin and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Intro

2. Industry Games

3. Songs About You

4. Balencies

5. Designer

6. On My Way

7. Crown