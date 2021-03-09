Chika Highlights Her Songwriting With "U Should" Spotify Single

With Chika having recently secured her first Grammy nomination for Best New Artist, Spotify has opted to spotlight her work as part of the ongoing Spotify Singles series. Now, Chika has delivered two reimagined versions of both "U Should" and "My Future," with the former kicking off the two-pack. While this new interpretation retains the same laid-back energy as the album version, the Spotify take of "U Should" is even more stripped-down than its predecessor.

Over a delicately finger-picked acoustic guitar progression and some lush production flourishes, Chika's vocal chops are given room to soar, highlighting her versatility. As she transitions into rapping, the percussion enters the mix, imbuing the track with the spirit of an old-school jam session. What really shines however is Chika herself, who delivers each line with a refreshing clarity not often seen in a live rap performance. While it's not entirely different from the studio version, the Spotify version of "U Should" emphasizes how talented Chika really is, and we can only hope she continues to explore this acoustic sound on further releases.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I'm always in the position

Of sipping my drink, tryna make a decision

Of how I can shoot my damn shot with precision

I swear that it's harder than what I envisioned

Cause mama got ass for days

But hold herself well, she got class for days