Chika Flips "A Different World" In New Clip For "Can't Explain It"

Rapper Chika has returned to grace us with her newest track "Can't Explain It" as she recruits none other than Uncle Charlie for the assist. On the track, an interpolation of Tamia's "So Into You" carries the cut's hook as Charlie Wilson adds his layers of flavor.

The nostalgic feel of it all is capped off with a music video that rebrands the fictional Hillman College of Cosby Show spin-off A Different World, finding Chika as she takes on the likeness of Dwayne Wayne as she pursues her very own Whitley Gilbert.

The track adds onto a very busy year for the breakout upstart. Get into it below.

Quotable Lyrics

I think you out of this world

Think you becomin' my favorite girl

We got a vision, got me on a mission

Make me wanna trade all my diamonds for pearls