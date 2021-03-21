CHIKA's social media presence is somewhat refreshing. The XXL Freshman and Grammy nominee often uses the Twi platform to directly address critics, fans, and even to condemn fellow artists for problematic behavior. Once again proving that she's not the one to think twice about expressing her honest opinion, the 24-year-old artist absolutely destroyed celebrity gossip hound Perez Hilton for his alleged fake love he's been showing her.

On Saturday (March 20), CHIKA flamed Hilton for using her recently released Once Upon A Time single "Cinderella Pt. 2" without crediting her at all. “i distinctly remember perez hilton purposely misgendering me on here a couple years ago,” she tweeted. “but now his bitch ass is playing cinderella (pt. 2) on his IG story without crediting me.”

In a since-deleted tweet, Hilton attempted to clap back at CHIKA with a sarcastic retort. “Misgendering someone is assigning or referring the wrong gender to a person. I never gendered you. So the stupid one is you. Hey, at least you’re stupid and making some money now. Xoxo,” wrote the king of gossip.

This sent CHIKA off on a rant about his problematic action. “1.) Saying he/she, even to someone whose gender you don’t know is wrong. Esp bc nonbinary and agender people exist. Which is why the majority of the intelligent population says ‘they.’ You adhered to the binary because you wanted to offend me, and that’s clear, doofus," she began.

She continued, "2.) You, yourself, as the fucking anal polyp you are have admitted to me you knew who I was PRIOR to ‘not gendering me.’ It was clear that I am a woman. But you trying to be cute actually showed your transphobia live and in stereo. You wanted to defeminize a Black woman.”

She finally went on to put Hilton into a body bag. “You are the cancer of an industry that will make my family wealthy,” she added. “CRY about it. NEXT time you address me, put some fuckin respect on it. Because the people who before me MADE you … what a waste of an existence. I hope you’re proud. Oops, I almost forgot. Bitch. Now I’m done. Have fun struggling to read this.”

Click through all the tweets above and let us know what you think of CHIKA's clap back.

[via]