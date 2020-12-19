mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Chika Celebrates Her Success On New Track "GOLD MEDALS"

Alexander Cole
December 19, 2020 15:19
Chika's new track "GOLD MEDALS" contains references to her recent Grammy nomination.


Chika has been having an impressive 2020 as the artist was named to the XXL Freshman list while also picking up a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist. These are massive accomplishments and fans couldn't be any happier about Chika's meteoric rise to fame. As a way to reflect on this new success, the artist has released a brand new song called "GOLD MEDALS," and if one thing is clear, it's that she is going to be just fine, even if she doesn't nab that Grammy.

Throughout the song, Chika reflects on all of her success from the past couple of years and notes that she fully intends on continuing her grind. The artist also speaks on her Grammy nomination saying that while it's an honor, she'll be okay if she doesn't take home the grand prize because what she's building right now is much bigger.

Give this track a spin, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I've been thinking about the time I wasted
Trying to find my place, the lonely nights, the things they don't see
I'm going to be the greatest of the latest
Even if that mean no gold medal for me

