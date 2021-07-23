Chiiild Floats From Genre To Genre On His Debut Album "Hope For Sale"

Roughly four months after signaling the start of his next musical chapter with "Sleepwalking," sensational multi-hyphenate Chiiild has officially unveiled his debut album Hope For Sale, out now via Avant Garden. The album doesn't boast many high-profile features, but Mahalia and Jensen McRae do make stunning guest appearances.

Also featuring the previously heard singles "Gone," "Eventually," and "Awake," Hope For Sale boasts 11 tracks and clocks in at just over 30 minutes. Fans of Chiiild's genre-fluid style will be met with even more experimental soundscapes, and songs like "Lotus" and "Wasting Time" are shining examples of how gorgeously produced Chiiild's debut album is.



Image via Label

When speaking of Hope For Sale, Chiiild said, "The time has come for the debut. The culmination of what we’ve become. Thank you to all those who came together to bring this to life."

Following an album rollout that spanned several months, Chiiild's debut album is finally here. Scroll down to listen to Hope For Sale and let us know what you think about the Montreal-born artist's project in the comments.

Tracklist:

1. Sleepwalking

2. Hold On Till We Get There

3. Weightless

4. Awake (feat. Mahalia)

5. Eventually

6. 13 Months of Sunshine

7. Lotus

8. Gone

9. Wasting Time

10. The Best Ain't Happened Yet

11. Gone (feat. Jensen McRae)