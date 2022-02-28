Chiiild Delivers Kid Cudi "Day N Nite" Cover

It seems Kid Cudi's iconic "Day N Nite" single is having a bit of a resurgence of sorts, thanks to a couple of recent covers. Coldplay recently covered the record as part of their Spotify Singles records, which also included an acoustic cover of "Let Somebody Go." The cover received enough attention that Cudder himself reacted to it on twitter, giving it his co-sign. We will have to see if that happens a second time with Chiiild's take on the blog era record.

For the unfamiliar, the original version of "Day N Nite" dropped in 2008, however, the Crookers' remix of the record, in 2009, truly catapulted the record, and Kid Cudi, to another stratosphere when it came to notoriety. The rest, as they say, is history.

In order to listen to Chiiild's version of the record, you'll have to be on Amazon Music, as it comes as part of their Black History Month rollout. Chiiild is a Montreal-born, burgeoning r'n'b artist who isn't afraid to experiment with different sounds either. This is quite evident in the cover, which is at once subtle and overwhelming, thanks to an arrangement of instruments and Chiiild's own subdued vocals.

We included the talented singer in our Next Generation of R&B feature last year, and we followed that up with an exclusive interview as part of our Rise & Grind series. It's safe to say, we recommend keeping a watch on him this year, too.

Take a listen to the cover below and let us know what you think.