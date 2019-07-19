Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill learned on Friday that he will not be suspended by the NFL, as the league concluded their investigation into child abuse allegations and could not determine that Hill violated the league's Personal Conduct Policy. As a result, the 25-year old wide receiver is no longer banned from team activities, and he is now able to attend Kansas City's training camp.

Following the NFL's announcement, Hill released a statement on social media in which he thanked his friends, family and fans, as well as the Chiefs organization.

"The last few months have been very difficult for me, especially as a father. The false allegations originally reported in March were highly publicized and involved the care of my son. I am grateful for so many things and grateful for so many people who have supported me during this challenging time. I fully respect and accept the NFL's decision."

Hill concluded his statement by writing, "To my children, my beautiful children: I love you all dearly and I promise you all that I will continue to strive to be the best father, the best friend, the best role model, and the best mentor that I can be."

The Chiefs also issued a statement regarding the NFL's decision on Friday.

"Based on the information provided to us by the league, we have decided it is appropriate for Tyreek to return to the team at the start of training camp. The club fully supports the conditions for return laid out by the league and will continue to monitor any new developments in the case."

Last season, Hill racked up career-highs in receiving with 87 receptions, 1,479 yards and 12 touchdowns, while earning All Pro honors as a receiver. The Chiefs will kickoff the 2019 season on the road in Jacksonville on Sunday, September 8.