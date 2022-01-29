The Kansas City Chiefs have released Damon Arnette after the cornerback was arrested in Las Vegas early Saturday on two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a gun without a permit, and possession of a controlled substance. Arnette was signed to a futures contract, meaning he wouldn't have joined the team until the beginning of the 2022 league year in March.

TMZ reports that Arnette was arrested following a dispute with a valet at the Park MGM on Las Vegas Boulevard. Arnette reportedly became upset after the valet would not bring him his car without his ticket. Arnette then pulled a gun out and police were called.



Ethan Miller / Getty Images

The 25-year-old is reportedly being held without bail and is expected to appear in court on Sunday morning.

Arnette was drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The organization released him in November after a video of him showing off firearms went viral online.

In his two seasons with the Raiders, Arnette logged 29 total tackles and three passes defended in 13 games.

Without Arnette, the Chiefs will take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Conference Championship on Sunday for a spot in the Super Bowl.

