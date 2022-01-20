Ahead of the Kansas City Cheifs-Buffalo Bill's highly anticipated rematch this weekend, there appears to be trouble afoot in the City of Fountains--specifically with Willie Gay, the Cheifs linebacker. According to Maxx Lepselter, the NFL player was visiting his son at his baby mother's house when suddenly things went left. The parents got into an argument resulting in Gay destroying a vacuum cleaner in the process.

"Willie was at his son's house visiting," Lepselter said Gay's manager in a statement on Thursday. "He and the mother got into an argument during which he broke her vacuum."

(David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Although the implications sound alarming, Lepselter assured the public that this would be nothing more than what it is and quickly resolved. "Likely just pays a fine and replaces vacuum. Nothing more, all should be resolved today with no further issues."

Gay--who was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2020 NFL Draft--is still in custody, booked on criminal damages, and pleaded not guilty to the damages done during the spat. Coming just four days before their win-or-go-home rematch with the Bills, we're the Chiefs are looking to get this resolved as quickly as possible to realign their focus.

While further details surrounding the event are murky, be sure to stay with HNHH as we provide updates in the coming days.

