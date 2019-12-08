Update (3:03 pm): The Chiefs' gear has now arrived in Foxboro, according to Adam Schefter.

The Chiefs are in a bit of a panic. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, containers holding the team's shoulder pads, helmets and footballs were not unloaded from the plane Saturday and accidentally shipped to Newark, NJ. The equipment is now being rushed to Boston in time for the Chiefs-Patriots matchup at 4:30 pm.

If the equipment does not arrive in time, apparently the Chiefs will have to forfeit the game as Schefter writes, "The detoured equipment is expected to arrive between 3 and 3:30 p.m. ET, in time for Sunday's kickoff. If the Chiefs didn't have the equipment by the time the game started they would have to forfeit, per a source."

A source also tells ESPN that the missed luggage includes the equipment of 35 players. It is also important to note that this appears to be the fault of the Chiefs, not an elaborate cheating plot by the Patriots.

This is an important matchup for both teams. The Chiefs hope to maintain their spot atop the AFC West as well as prove that they will be a contender come playoff time. The Patriots, while boasting a strong overall record, are 2-2 in the last four weeks. Their two wins did not come easy either.