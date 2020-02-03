Jimmy Garoppolo was having himself an impressive night during the first three-quarters of last night's Super Bowl. The San Francisco 49ers had a 20-10 lead with just seven minutes remaining although, in the end, they blew the lead and lost by a score of 31-20. Garoppolo went cold in the fourth quarter as the Chiefs defense smothered him at every turn. If you're Garoppolo, it was certainly a night to forget. However, if you're a member of the Chiefs defense, you won't be forgetting this one anytime soon.

Immediately following the game, Chiefs defensive stars like Frank Clark and Tyrann Mathieu were quick to pounce all over Jimmy G and his bad night. “You paying the guy $140 million, $130 million, whatever he’s getting paid. He’s gotta throw the ball. Obviously he didn’t do that. They threw for about 200 yards on checkdowns; that ain’t enough to win a game against us," Clark said.

"We were grateful they got out of the run and started to throw the ball," Mathieu remarked.

The Chiefs defense talked a big game throughout the playoffs but were able to back it up at every turn. With this in mind, Mathieu and Clark have certainly earned the right to make comments like this. However, we're sure this will keep Garoppolo motivated for next season.

